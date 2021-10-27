Haverford Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $225,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $21.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.67. 262,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.