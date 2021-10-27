Haverford Trust Co. Sells 4,049 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $113,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 105,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.