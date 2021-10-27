Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.09), with a volume of 643,336 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.31. The stock has a market cap of £33.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

