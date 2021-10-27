HC Wainwright Lowers Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target to $30.00

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 47.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

CRTX opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

