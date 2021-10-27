Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.