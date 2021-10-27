HedgeTrade Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $278.90 million and approximately $136,343.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003218 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019827 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026562 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021360 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

