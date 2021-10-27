Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €2.13 ($2.50) and last traded at €2.09 ($2.45). 1,390,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.04 ($2.40).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDD. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.10 and a 200-day moving average of €1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

