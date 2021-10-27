Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00309447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

