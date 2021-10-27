Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 419,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,236. Hello Pal International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

