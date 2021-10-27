Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65). 15,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 73,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £371.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

