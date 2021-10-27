Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HENC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 370,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
Hero Technologies Company Profile
