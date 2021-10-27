Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 370,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Hero Technologies Company Profile

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.