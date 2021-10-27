HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 287,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HHLA remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.