Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.74

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $291.14 million and $23.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,568,644 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

