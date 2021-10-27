HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Down 0.4%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €70.02 ($82.38) and last traded at €70.24 ($82.64). 96,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.52 ($82.96).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €69.33 and its 200 day moving average is €69.81.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

