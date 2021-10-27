Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

HBCP stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,813. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Home Bancorp worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

