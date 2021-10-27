Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$59.00 at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HCG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.14.
Shares of TSE HCG traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.06. 150,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,493. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$22.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.
Home Capital Group Company Profile
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
