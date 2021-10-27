Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$59.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

HCG stock traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.33. The company had a trading volume of 103,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,213. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$22.86 and a one year high of C$42.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

