HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HSV traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 859 ($11.22). 324,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 924.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 981.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

