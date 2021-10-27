HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HMST opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HomeStreet has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

