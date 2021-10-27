HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $939.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

