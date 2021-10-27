Honest (HNST) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $110,854.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

