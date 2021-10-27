Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.99

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

