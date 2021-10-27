HOQU Trading 51.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. HOQU has a total market cap of $531,935.35 and approximately $2.41 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00207912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00098001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

