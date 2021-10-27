Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Hub Group worth $38,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.96.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.