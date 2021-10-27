Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, a growth of 814.4% from the September 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUFAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets raised Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $$16.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

