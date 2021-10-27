Humanscape Hits 24 Hour Volume of $224.51 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $156.53 million and approximately $224.51 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.