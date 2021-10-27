Hxro (HXRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $533,417.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $130.83 million and $533,417.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00210620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,350,481 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

