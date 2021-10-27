Hydro One (TSE:H) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Hydro One (TSE:H) received a C$33.00 price target from equities research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.18. The company had a trading volume of 499,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.57. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.