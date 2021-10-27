Hydro One (TSE:H) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Hydro One (TSE:H) received a C$33.00 price target from equities research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.
H traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.18. The company had a trading volume of 499,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.57. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
