Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0017

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $52,406.19 and approximately $52.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

