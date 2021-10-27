iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$83.00 at Cormark

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.50.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. iA Financial has a one year low of C$44.54 and a one year high of C$75.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.