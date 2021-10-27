IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

IAG opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAMGOLD stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 339.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

