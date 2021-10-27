Ibex Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $235.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.