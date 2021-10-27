Ibex Investors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,972 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine comprises approximately 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

