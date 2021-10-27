Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 830,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,616,000. Ituran Location and Control accounts for about 7.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 3.54% of Ituran Location and Control at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $610.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

