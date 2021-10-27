Ibex Investors LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,386,803 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,775,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.