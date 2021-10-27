Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after acquiring an additional 115,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $465.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,234. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

