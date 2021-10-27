ichi.farm Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00095460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,608.66 or 1.00164196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.76 or 0.06709251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

