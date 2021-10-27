iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.43% of iHeartMedia worth $205,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 49.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 474,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

