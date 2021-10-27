ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 5,466.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPNFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 485,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

