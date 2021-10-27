Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Up 808.1% in October

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 808.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperium Group Global stock traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.68. 26,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.58. Imperium Group Global has a 12 month low of 0.95 and a 12 month high of 3.25.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

