Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $46-48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.26 million.Impinj also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 198,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. Impinj has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impinj stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Impinj were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.