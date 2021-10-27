Impossible Finance (IF) Trading Down 4% This Week

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002006 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $68,444.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance's official Twitter account is @coingecko

