Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,240. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

