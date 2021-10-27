INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 3.6%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) shares shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €34.95 ($41.12) and last traded at €34.70 ($40.82). 28,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.50 ($39.41).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get INDUS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52. The stock has a market cap of $933.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.46.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.