Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IR stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

