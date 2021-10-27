Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,659 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOSP. CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.