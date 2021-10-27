Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Innoviva worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Innoviva by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

