InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 121,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

