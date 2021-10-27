InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $396,472.63 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 92.4% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00305018 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003099 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,849,190 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

