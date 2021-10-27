Insider Buying: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Buys 1,971 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Caroline Stephens purchased 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £9,657.90 ($12,618.11).

TSTL opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 592.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 605.04. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of £231.20 million and a P/E ratio of 80.65.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

